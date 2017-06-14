The Salina Post

Trailer stolen from outbuilding east of Salina

A 6-by-12-foot all-terrain vehicle trailer was stolen from an outbuilding east of Salina, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Ascher.

The trailer was parked in an outbuilding in the 600 block of South Holmes. Lt. Ascher said the trailer is owned by a 66-year-old Salina man but is used by several acquaintances. After talking with his acquaintances, the owner determined that the trailer was stolen sometime in the last three weeks, Lt. Ascher said.

The loss was estimated at $1,800.

