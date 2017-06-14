Roger F. Glaser, 73, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Phillipsburg, KS, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017, at his home in McPherson. He had worked as an operator in the OIP Unit at the NCRA Refinery.

Roger was born on June 16, 1943, in Grayling, Michigan, the son of Leonard F. and Mary Elizabeth (Slack) Glaser.

Roger served in the United States Navy.

Survivors include: two children, Shannon Akins and husband, Gregory, of Manhattan, KS and Herb Glaser and wife, Staci, of Webb City, MO; sister, Roxie Ward and husband, Robert, of Phillipsburg, KS; brothers, Walter Glaser of California and Larry Glaser of Elk Grove, CA; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Glaser; brother, Steve Glaser; and grandson, Dylan Glaser.

