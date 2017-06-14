Police investigate sexual assault of 7-year-old Kan. girl in her home

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a sexual assault and are asking the public for help to identify the suspect.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a suspect entered an apartment in the 1400 Block of North Smith Court in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s police briefing.

After entering the residence, the suspect sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl and left. An adult in the residence heard the child crying, learned what happened and called 911.

The suspect is described as an unknown white male, clean shaven, light colored hair, jeans and an unknown shirt.

The child remains hospitalized.

Anyone who observed someone loitering, acting suspiciously in the area or who has direct information about the case is asked to call police.