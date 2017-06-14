Police: Alcohol a factor in Kan. crash that critically injured woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a pedestrian accident that sent a woman to the hospital.

Just before 8a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Louisiana Street in Lawrence for report of a woman hit by a truck, according to a media release.

The 22-year-old victim was flown to a regional trauma center for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The investigation indicates a 20-year-old female driver was southbound on Louisiana Street and hit the woman who was crossing westbound.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, according to police.