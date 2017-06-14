The Salina Post

NW Kansas man enters plea to sex crimes with teen victims

WICHITA – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Brett Nolan Cico, 31, St. Francis, Kan., pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender. Two of the victims were 14 years old and the other victim was 15 years old.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 11. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years on each production count and 10 years (consecutive) on the other counts. Beall commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

