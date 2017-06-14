More windows reportedly shot with BB gun

Saline County law enforcement authorities are investigating a string of broken windows that they believe were shot with a BB gun.

According to Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Ascher, Walco Animal Health, located at 1449 Old U.S. 40, had one of their large front windows shot over the weekend. The glass was not completely shattered but it did have several puncture holes and was spider webbed.

A truck window was also reportedly shot out about a mile west of Walco Animal Health, according to Lt. Ascher. The truck was parked in a construction lot. The passenger side window was believed to have been shot out sometime last night.

Walco Animal Health reported about $700 in damages. The estimate on the truck was not yet available.

Earlier this week, a Salina man reportedly had eight windows and the windshield shot out of his decorated bus. Lt. Ascher could not say if the incidents were related as they are currently being investigated by law enforcement authorities.