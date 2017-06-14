Marion Annette Walker, 89, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 13th, at Holiday Resort.

Marion was born in Jefferson County, Ohio on February 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Evangeline (Fanton) and Byron M Gilchrist.

She was president of the Lions Club in Hunter, Kansas; in 1963, helped establish the North Central Kansas Association of Artists; Courtland School board member from 1975 to 1980; Governor’s Art Award as an outstanding artist and art educator.

Marion owned and operated Atelje Gallery and Art Supplies in Scandia, Kansas and was a United Methodist Pastor from 1993 to 2009.

She was a member of Salina Heights Christian Church, Salina, Kansas.

Survivors include daughters, Susan Trost and husband Bruce, of Concordia, Kansas, Joanne C. Wilson and husband Bruce, of New Cambria, Kansas, Robin R. Hedge and husband Bill, of Republic, Kansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jodi L. Swanson, Christopher Belmont, Denise Hole, Janelle Ragland, Nichole Henderson, Heather Palacios, Leann Wade, Abbey Potts, Jason Swank, Rachelle Swank, Beau Swank; as well as 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Robert Peavey; brother, William H. Gilchrist; son, Thomas Michael Peavey; daughter, Annette Belmont.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 24th at Salina Heights Christian Church, Salina.

The family requests donations be made to Salina Heights Christian Church Missions, 801 E. Cloud, Salina, Kansas 67401.