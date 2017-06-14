Lurline “Lur” Marshall, 85, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 12th, 2017.

Lurline was born in Monroe, Arkansas on April 30, 1932, a daughter of the late Nellie (Nottingham) and Henry Gadson.

On Jan 27, 1948, Lurline married Ulysses Marshall and were in union for 69 years.

She was a member of the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Salina. Lur loved to fish, work in the garden, spend time with family, ride motorcycles with Ulysses and go camping.

Survivors include her husband, Ulysses Marshall of the home; daughter, Brenda Hood, of Salina; granddaughters, Anita Todd and husband Tracey, of San Antonio, Texas, Dinetta Marshall, of California, Jackie Marshall, of Georgia, Kachel Sturgeon and husband Ryan of Manhattan, Kansas, Jalena Hood, of Salina. She is also survived by 3 step grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Lurline is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Curzie Gadson, William (Happy) Gadson; sisters, Katel Swanigan, Lillian Wesby, Lorine Leon, and Leester Jones; sons, Leroy Marshall, Alphonso Marshall, David Marshall; daughters, Lurdine Marshall, Mary Marshall, Alice Marshall; and son-in-law, Wilson Stewart.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 16 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Funeral service will be held at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Salina, Kansas, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 17th, with Pastor Jimmy Leon officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Salina, Kansas.

Family request donations to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 215 S. Chicago Salina, Kansas 67401.