Lawrence V. Hardesty, 56, of Salina, passed away

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 surrounded by his loving

family. He was born in Salina on February 26, 1961

to Lawrence and Mary (Breneman) Hardesty.

He spent his career as an auto parts salesman,

with the last 10 years at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, JoAnna Mauk.

Survivors include his children; Nathan Hardesty and Stephanie Breitmeyer; 5 grandchildren; and sisters, Melody Hawkinson and Theora Hoover

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 15 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16 at 1:00pm at the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.