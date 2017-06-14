KSHSAA member schools approve classification changes

Kansas State High School Activities Association member schools have voted to approve classification changes that will go in effect for the 2018-19 school year.

For football classes 6A and 5A will stay the same as in previous years with the largest 32 schools falling under 6A and the next 32 being 5A.

Class 4A will return to one division and will also have 32 schools. The playoffs will also be the same as classes 6A and 5A with a team’s record determining their seed.

Under the proposal class 3A and 2A will have 48 teams and the rest of the 11-man football teams will make up 1A. 8-man will stay two divisions which will be made up of approximately 100 teams.

Only the 288 schools in classes 4-1A voted on the proposal to reclassify and 215 voted in favor of the measure with 76 voting now. Of those 76, 37 schools abstained from voting. Schools in 6A and 5A did not vote on the measure because there were not changes purposed.

The member schools also approved the reclassification for all other activities.

Under the new proposal 6A, 5A and 4A will each have 36 schools. Classes 3A and 2A will consist of 64 schools and the remainder of the schools will fall under 1A.

Member schools approved the proposal 207 to 145. Thirty-seven school abstained.

The changes will go into effect in September 2018.