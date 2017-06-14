Kevin “John” Workman passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas at the age of 46. He was born on November 26, 1970 in Russell, Kansas to the late William D. and Alma Adalin (Roberts) Workman. He grew up in Plainville, Kansas graduating from Plainville High School with the Class of 1989, and going on to attend Fort Hays State University for one year. On August 23, 1997 he was united in marriage to Mindy Bruna in Plainville. They were blessed with a son, Dawson.

John worked hard as an Oilfield Production Manager for Venture Resources out of Plainville. When he wasn’t working, you most likely would find him outside, playing hard, and enjoying every moment he could with those he loved the most. An avid hunter, it didn’t matter the season or the game, he was always up for a good hunt, especially with his dogs, who really were his babies. He also liked fishing, camping, golfing, and was a crazy Chiefs fan and Jayhawk’s basketball fan. But the greatest love of his life was his family and friends. To know John was to be a member of his family. He was a proud father at every one of Dawson’s games and sporting events, with fatherly love, pride, and encouragement that he shared with all of Dawson’s friends and teammates as well.

John is survived by his wife Mindy Workman and son Dawson Workman of the home in Plainville; brother Tim Workman and wife Sheri of Dodge City; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mike and Janet Bruna of Plainville; nephew Weston Workman; niece Wendi Workman; and a host of great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma Workman, and brother-in-law Adam Bruna.

It is said, “A great mind can produce a great man, but it takes a great heart to guide him in the right ways.” John was a man of great heart and mind, always willing to give of himself to anyone who had need. He was the epitome of a true husband, father, friend, and neighbor. He will forever hold a place in our hearts and memories that only he can fill.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Palco. Visitation will from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.