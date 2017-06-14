The Salina Post

Kansas man sentenced for child rape

Leech-photo Barton Co.

BARTON COUNTY-A Kansas man convicted in March of child rape was sentenced on May 26, according to a report released Tuesday from Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor.

The court ordered Todd Lane Leech, 31,  to spend just over 14-years in prison. He was also ordered to lifetime registration as a sexual offender, and is subject to lifetime post-release supervision.

Due to the nature of the crime, the fact that the victim was a juvenile, and to protect the privacy of the victim and the victim’s family, the court did release additional information.

Leech was also advised that he could not possess firearms as a result of his conviction.

