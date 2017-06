Jodi M. Shea, 53, Minneapolis, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at her home.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Bennington Bible Church, 824 N. Nelson, Bennington. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Health Center Physical Therapy Department.