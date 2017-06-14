James Richard Main, 62, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Jim was born June 14, 1954 to Richard and Virginia (Barnard) Main, in Salina, Kansas. He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Era in Germany. Jim was a lead supervisor at Great Plains Manufacturing. He was self-employed as a landscaper and tree trimer and known as Doctor Tree. Jim loved his family, friends, and his Lord Jesus Christ. Jim always had a smile, and a twinkle in his eye and was always willing to serve others.

Jim is survived by his parents, Richard and Sharon Main; children, Dustin Warner, Misty (Eric) Main, James (Amber) Main, Loren (Lauren) Main, Lindsay (Brett) Main, and Sarah (Chris) Rowan; grandchildren, Devin, Kiauna, Cadence, and Nadja; siblings, Jolyne (Kevin) Alexander, Linda (Bob) Bledsoe, Erie (Loren) Houltberg, Janis (Mike) Wearing, Randy Main, Tim (Linda) Main, Lisa (Rusty) Nestler, Mike (Marla) Main, Bill (Theresa) Main; fiancée, Christine Holcom and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lechner; brother, Michael Barnard Main; and grandchild Odin Rowan.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E Cloud St, Salina, KS 67401.

Memorials may be made to Oakdale Plaza and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Jim was greatly loved and will be miss by his family and friends.