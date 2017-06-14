House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice; Rep. Roger Marshall safe

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting involving members of congress.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise, multiple aides shot at Congressional baseball practice. pic.twitter.com/BECtQ9ajZq — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 14, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

Kansas First District Rep. Roger Marshall is a member of the GOP team and confirmed in a text message and on social media that he was safe. He was not in attendance at the practice.

I am alright. Please pray with me this morning. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 14, 2017

In an email statement Marshall said:

This morning was one of just a handful of practices I haven’t made it to. Thank you for the many who have asked about me and offered support.

Steve Scalise is the leader of our team in so many ways. Whether it is on the baseball field, the House floor, or in life, he is always encouraging, motivating and supporting his Members and teammates. Just two days ago, Steve and I were riding together to an event at the Secretary of the Interior’s office, enjoying each other’s company. He is a terrific friend and father, and his wife and two kids are in my prayers.

There were staff and Police seriously injured. I want to ask for prayers for them and their families.

This – at a baseball practice, no less – is an insult to America, our way of live and our ability to put politics aside and enjoy a pastime to benefit charity.

I ask that each of you join me in praying for my good friend, Steve Scalise, and the staff and Capitol Police who were injured. I don’t have any other information at this time, but I ask for your continued prayers for those injured and their families.

The coward who did this will not win in any way. Though shaken, we are not deterred in our mission to turn this country in a better direction.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017