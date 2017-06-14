Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Parmesean

Species Cat

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age 5 months 11 days

Gender Female

Size Medium

Color White/Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Cat Room

Intake Date 6/3/2017

Scout

Breed Australian Shepherd/Collie, Rough

Age 1 year 8 months 22 days

Gender Female

Size Large

Color Red/White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 6/9/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Gouda

Breed Domestic Medium Hair/Mix

Age 6 months 11 days

Gender Male

Size Medium

Color White/Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Petco

Intake Date 6/3/2017

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.