Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Parmesean

Species Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 5 months 11 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color White/Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 6/3/2017

 

Scout

Breed Australian Shepherd/Collie, Rough
Age 1 year 8 months 22 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Red/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 6/9/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

 

Gouda

Breed Domestic Medium Hair/Mix
Age 6 months 11 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color White/Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 6/3/2017

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

