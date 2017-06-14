Evelyn M. Morris, 96, of Salina, passed away Monday, June 6, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born Sept. 29, 1920 in El Dorado, to Benoni and DeVesta (Kennedy) Smith. She married Carl Morris Nov. 22, 1941 and he passed away in 1996.

She graduated from Towanda High School in 1937. She was a homemaker and a church secretary. She was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, in Great Bend, before moving to McCall Manor Retirement Community in Salina in 2008.

Survivors include: her sons, Robert Morris (Jackie) of Corvallis, Ore., Gary Morris (Karen) of New Cambria, and Donald Morris (Sheri) of Peyton, Colo.; sister, Mary LeRoy of Great Bend; granddaughters, Terri, Tracy, Katherine, Ashley, and Laura; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers, Bruce, Boyd, Frank, and Ben Smith; and sisters, Thelma Smith and Hazel Ratts.

An inurnment will take place at a later date in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials to: First Congregational United Church of Christ of Great Bend, in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.