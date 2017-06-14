UPDATE: Driver sought in fatal Kan. train crash; police identify victim

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Police are looking for a driver who escaped from a car before a deadly train crash in Wichita.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the collision happened Sunday night when the vehicle left a road and became stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver was able to get out of the car as a BNSF train approached, but a 40-year-old passenger identified as Deandre Parker, 40, Wichita, was killed in the crash.

Woodrow says the driver left the scene and that police are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.

———–

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are looking for a driver who escaped from a car before a deadly train crash in Wichita.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the collision happened Sunday night when the vehicle left a road and became stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver was able to get out of the car as a BNSF train approached, but a 40-year-old passenger was killed in the crash.

Woodrow says the driver left the scene and that police are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.