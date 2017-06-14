Derby man taken into custody for allegedly stealing iPhones

Undercover officers arrested a Derby man who allegedly used a stolen identity to take several iPhones from a local wireless store, according to a Salina Police Department spokesperson.

On June 4, a man posing as Cody Beard opened a business account with Nex-Tech Wireless at the Central Mall, located at 2259 S. Ninth. The man was able to obtain five Apple iPhone 7 Plus phones valued at $4,200.

The theft was reported to authorities on June 9 and was covered by local media.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the man made contact with the store several days later, wanting to pick up an additional 19 phones. After rescheduling several times, a meeting was set up. Capt. Forrester said a clerk identified the man when he pulled into the parking lot and he was met at the door by several undercover officers.

Adam Jacob Bible, 31, was taken into custody for forgery, theft by deception and possession of marijuana. Law enforcement authorities in Wichita are investigating the identity theft case. Capt. Forrester said they believe Bible obtained the identification back in April by stealing it from a vehicle.

The five stolen iPhones were not recovered.