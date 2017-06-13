Windows shot out of decorated bus

A bus with Kansas State University decorations that was parked behind a Salina business had nine windows shot out with a BB gun, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Sometime between 2 p.m. on June 10 and 7:45 a.m. on June 12, an unknown suspect shot out eight side windows and the front windshield of the 1993 Ford F-350 bus. Capt. Paul Forrester said the bus was parked behind Copy Co., located at 2346 Planet Ave.

The bus was owned by the store’s manager, who reported $1,055 in damages.