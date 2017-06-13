Three more arrests made from June’s most wanted

Three more arrests have been made from June’s Most Wanted list. Over 2,500 arrests have been made since the program started in 2000 and as a result, over 350 rewards have been paid out.

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Briana Watkins – wanted for Felony PV Theft X2

Christopher Rohan– wanted for Felony Forgery X2 / Theft / Attempted Theft / Identity Theft

Jenifer Sharp – wanted for Felony Flee & Elude / Interference / PV Poss of Stolen Property / Poss Meth, ID Theft / Forgery / Theft X2

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law.