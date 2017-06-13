There’s still time to sign up for the Arrowhead 5K!

Join us on June 16th for the 5th annual Arrowhead 5K featuring a one-of-a-kind finish under the lights on the 50 yard line at Arrowhead Stadium. Feel the rush of excitement by experiencing Arrowhead like never before. Participants will race around Kauffman Stadium, through the Arrowhead concourse and Chiefs Hall of Honor, presented by Spectrum, before finishing under the lights at Arrowhead.

Participants will receive a 2017 Arrowhead 5K t-shirt with their race packet upon check-in and a participant medal upon finishing. After the 5K, enjoy a post-race celebration on the field, including appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and special Chiefs guests. Once again, the race will also be timed for competitors, and Chiefs tickets will be awarded for overall and age group winners.

As a Chiefs Season Ticket Member, you are eligible for a $5 discount on your registration as long as you sign up in advance. Use the code STM2017 upon checkout to receive your discount.

Register by May 1st in order to get the lowest possible price! For more information, please click here.