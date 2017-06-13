Stunning 2 Story Energy Efficient Home – 100 River Place #6

Stunning 2 Story Energy Efficient Home, Beaming with Decadent Architectural Design and Located on 1.2 Acres in the Heart of Salina’s Premier River Place Neighborhood. Grand Formal Dining/Living Room holds Beautiful Gas Fireplace. Large Open Kitchen Rich w/ Granite Counter, Recessed Double Sink, Gorgeous Tops and Nice Appliances. This Home Features an Over Sized Master Suite Complete with 5-Piece Bath & Walk-in closet, all Designed with Impeccable Taste. Ideal Bar Area Highlighted with Granite Counter Tops and Second Gas Fireplace, Perfect for Entertaining Guests. In Addition, A Jumbo Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings that walks you through Double Doors and into a Peaceful Outdoor setting. Beautiful Patio, Landscaping, and Gorgeous Water Fountain make for a Private Get-Away. Huge Parking Area/ Basketball Court and 2 Car Garage Completes this Amazing Home.

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.