On June 10th, Marjorie Leona Theleman was called home to her mansion that the Lord had prepared for her! She was born February 21, 1917. Her parents John Pareman and Bertha Pearl (Baker) Pierce and siblings: Alta, Ralph, Ora, Hattie, and Melvin preceded her in death.

She graduated from the Labar Country School near her birthplace of Shady Bend. She attended high school in Beverly, Kansas. Marjorie worked in Salina for the Saffer’s Hardware family. She married Oscar William Theleman in 1937. They lived and farmed near Natoma. Later they moved near Glen Elder, Kansas, where they were employed at the Waconda Springs Health Resort. She was a cook for the patients and staff.

In 1963, the couple purchased and operated the Shady Grove Motel in Downs. She moved back to Salina in 1978 after losing her husband in 1976. She was a care-giver and housecleaner for years. She loved and played the piano on many occasions throughout her life. She was greatly loved and is survived by her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Pierce of Salina, and Helen Theleman of Downs, along with many nephews, nieces, family and friends.

The highlight of her ten decades of living occurred recently when she had her name written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, the minute she called up the Lord to be her Saviour!

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20th, from 9:00 am until service time at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan M. Price officiating.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 20th at 2:30 pm at Natoma Cemetery in Natoma, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Marjorie Theleman Memorial in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, KS 67401. Memorials will be used in spreading the Gospel.