Kansas man sentenced for ATM theft, drug possession

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A Hays man was sentenced to eight years in prison for the theft of a pickup and an ATM in 2016.

After pleading no-contest to four-felony counts in May, Stelieh Jordan Stegmeier was sentenced to 96 months in prison Monday in Ellis County District Court.

As part of the plea agreement, Stegmeier pleaded no contest on the charges of aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property.

Court documents allege that in July entered into a garage in the 1700 block of Wheatland Avenue in Hays and stole a 2011 Ford F150 pickup from the driveway.

Stegmeier was sentenced to six months for criminal damage for the March theft of an ATM from Cerv’s at 2722 Hall in Hays. Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a black suit and mask break through the back window of Cerv’s and use a chain and a vehicle to rip the machine from the floor.

Stegmeier was also sentenced to 11 months for possession of methamphetamine and eight months for interfering with law enforcement.

He must complete 36 months of post-release supervision and pay restitution that could amount to $35,000. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.