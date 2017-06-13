Kansas announces 2017-18 nonconference lineup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball announced its 2017-18 nonconference lineup on Tuesday featuring nine of 11 games inside Allen Fieldhouse and a postseason champion as an opponent.

The upcoming nonconference schedule includes four opponents that appeared in the 2017 postseason, including WBI Champions Rice, and four teams that reached the 20-win plateau. Additionally, the Jayhawks will face two opponents from “big five” conferences this year.

KU opens its third season under head coach Brandon Schneider with an 11-game homestand featuring a pair of exhibition games and nine nonconference contests before hitting the road for its final two tune-up games before starting the 2018 Big 12 Conference slate.

Kansas opens the season with its first meeting in program history against Campbell (11/12). The contest against the Camels marks the first of three opponents in 2017-18 that the Jayhawks will face for the first time. Campbell went 21-10 last season, earning a postseason berth in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI).

Up next, the Jayhawks face two familiar foes when Texas Southern (11/15) and Yale (11/19) return to Allen Fieldhouse. Last season, TSU recorded a 23-10 overall mark to win its league’s regular-season title and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Delaware State (11/22) and Rice (11/26) play in Lawrence for the first time in program history as the nonconference homestand continues. The Owls are coming off a 22-13 season and a WBI Championship in 2016-17.

KU rounds out its 11-game homestand against UMKC (11/29), Arkansas (12/3), Nebraska (12/6) and Southeast Missouri State (12/10). With Arkansas and Nebraska coming to Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas will face opponents from three “big 5” conferences.

Kansas closes out its nonconference lineup with a pair of road games before starting its 21st season in the Big 12 Conference. The Jayhawks travel to St. John’s (12/18) and Iona (12/20) before taking a quick break for the Holidays. In 2016-17, St. John’s concluded the year with a 22-12 record and a trip to the Round of 16 in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

The season gets underway with exhibition games in Allen Fieldhouse against Emporia State (10/29) and Pittsburg State (11/5). Kansas returns three starters in 2017-18, including the 2017 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Jessica Washington. The Jayhawks welcome back a total of seven letterwinners, while adding seven newcomers to the roster.