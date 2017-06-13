Kan. suspect charged for alleged violent sexual assault, kidnapping

RENO COUNTY — Formal charges have been brought against a Kansas man arrested June 4, in the alleged beating and rape of his girlfriend.

Victor Pedraza, 20, is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

Pedraza, a former Hutchinson Community College student from Texas, is suspected of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who attended HCC.

Police were contacted and asked to check on the victim who is a foreign student from Japan. Apparently the two had been staying with each and had ongoing issues, according to police.

Officers say they learned that the victim had been tied to a bed, beaten and forced into sex twice after telling him no.

Pedraza also allegedly burned her passport and other papers that would allow her to go back to her native country. He’s also accused rubbing feces on her face according to testimony in court Monday.

Pedraza is being held on a bond of $207,000. His next court appearance is set for June 28.