George Russell Lyne, 59, Minneapolis, died Sunday, June 11, 2017. He was born December 24, 1957 to Virgil and Nancy (Wrench) Lyne.

He worked for ElDorado for many years and loved working on cars and scraping metal.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Beverly Lyne, and grandson, Derrick “Boo” Lyne.

Survivors are his mother; children, Curtis Lyne (Christina), Steven Lyne (Brandy), Daniel Lyne, and Angela Peterson; siblings David and Jerold Lyne and Rosella Drayer and Wanda Penn; and 15 grandchildren.

A celebration of life and potluck will begin at 4:00 P.M., Saturday, June 17 at the Scout Hall in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Lyne Family in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.