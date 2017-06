JEFFERSON COUNTY – Game Wardens were busy on the water over the weekend in Kansas.

They made three boating under the influence arrests at Perry Reservoir Saturday night, according to a social media report.

In addition, one warden and his boat holder saw an overturned kayak and a person without a life jacket struggling in the waves from the 35 mph wind gusts on Perry Reservoir.

They were able to get a lifejacket to the woman and using a rescue bag get her on board the patrol boat.