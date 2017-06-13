EMS hit by deer while responding to call

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that a deer ran into an emergency vehicle while it was responding to a call early this morning.

Emergency Medical Services were sent to a Gypsum residence just before 3 a.m. this morning in regards to a 76-year-old woman with abnormal breathing. The EMS was driving in the 2400 block of East Kansas Highway 4 with the lights and sirens on when a deer ran into the passenger side door, Soldan said.

The ambulance was driven by Chad Perez, 43, Salina. Sheriff Soldan said that they were able to still respond to the call as the vehicle was still mobile.

A Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the location, where he found the dead deer in the ditch. Sheriff Soldan said the EMS had a dent in the passenger side but a damage estimate was not available.