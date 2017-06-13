Early morning accident leaves Salina man paralyzed

An early morning accident last Wednesday may have left a Salina man paralyzed from the waist down, according to a Salina Police Department spokesperson.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the accident occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Crawford around 5:45 a.m. on June 7. Paul C. Powell, 69, was southbound on Broadway and was attempting to turn east onto Crawford when he collided with a northbound 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by 26-year-old Samoaisasa’e P. Lutui, Salina.

Powell’s 2016 Nissan Versa sustained heavy damage and he was transported to the hospital. Capt. Forrester said the last update he had received on Powell’s condition said he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Lutui had no reported injuries.

Both drivers were cited for failure to yield. According to Capt. Forrester, the traffic light was yellow at the time of the accident.