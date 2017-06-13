DVACK to hold screening for Elder Abuse Awareness Month

June has been designated Elder Abuse Awareness Month and the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas is honoring that with a screening of “An Age for Justice: Confronting Elder Abuse in America” at the Salina Senior Center. The free screening will take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 20 and is open to the public.

“An Age for Justice: Confronting Elder Abuse in America” is a short documentary that brings you into the homes of courageous American elders to hear their poignant and real stories about the abuse, neglect, or exploitation they have experienced. This intimate story reveals a hidden crisis harming older Americans in every community across the country. By uniting voices of abused elders, family members, and experts from across our nation, An Age for Justice brings the issue of elder abuse out of the shadows and asks us to imagine what we would do if someone we loved was beaten, neglected, or exploited, and we were in a position to stop it.”

According to Courtney Train, a DVACK spokesperson, every year an estimated one in ten elders are abused in the United States. Many elderly are taken advantage of or neglected by the people who are supposed to care for them.