The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Dorm at KU will have gender inclusive residential area

by Leave a Comment

photo University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is devoting a residence hall wing to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and their supporters.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Student Housing director Diana Robertson says more than 20 students have signed up to live in the “gender inclusive housing” in Lewis Hall for the upcoming school year. Robertson says a small waiting list for the wing indicates “we’re hitting a need.”

Besides catering to LGBT students, the wing also will house students who don’t identify exclusively as male or female, as well as those questioning their sexual identity.

Roommates will be assigned regardless of sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation. In the past, university housing officials worked on a case-by-case basis to place students who didn’t fit traditional gender profiles.

 

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *