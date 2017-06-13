Country Club and Eastborough intersection to be closed for improvements

On Wednesday, June 14th, the contractor for the City of Salina will begin repairs to the Country Club Rd. and Eastborough Rd. intersection. The entire intersection will be closed to all traffic for the safety of crews performing the work. Construction of the intersection is expected to take 30 days, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be marked in advance of the closed area. Truck traffic will be detoured to Crawford St. and Simpson Rd. Country Club Rd. will provide local access to Scoular Grain west of Simpson Rd. Residents along Eastborough Rd. north of Country Club Rd. will have local access from North St.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when using the detour route and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For additional information, please contact the City of Salina Public Works Department at 785-309-5725.