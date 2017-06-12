William H. Shoupp, 81, of Las Vegas passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. He was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Troy, Ohio, to Bessie and Forrest Shoupp.

Survivors include: his wife, Sondra, of the home; daughter, Susan Montoy (Reuben), of Salina; sons, Stephen, of Indiana, and Roger, Blaze and Terry, all of Las Vegas; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Ryan Mortuary, with burial at Mount Calvery cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to North Central Kansas Down Syndrome Society or American Diabetes Association.