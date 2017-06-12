The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Two Salina men sentenced to prison on federal drug and gun charges

by Leave a Comment

TOPEKA, KAN. – Two Salina men were sentenced Monday on federal drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Seth Allen George, 26, Salina, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of brandishing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Tyler Lee Shea, 21, Salina, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In their pleas, both men admitted they were members of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Salina area in 2016. Co-defendants include Kyle Allen Palmer, who was sentenced to 180 months, and Jason Lars Sheets, who is set for sentencing July 10. Beall commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *