Tools taken in storage unit burglary

A Salina man reports the the theft of tools from a storage unit he was renting at 401 North Santa Fe. Michael Boswell says the burglary occurred between May 31st and June 6th. Taken were a 90-degree drill motor, a 90-degree high speed drill motor, a 90-degree nut runner, a 90-degree large nut runner, a rivet gun, and other assorted tools. A padlock was cut off to gain entry into the unit. Loss is placed at $2,200.