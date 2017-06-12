The Salina Post

Tools taken in storage unit burglary

by

A Salina man reports the the theft of tools from a storage unit he was renting at 401 North Santa Fe. Michael Boswell says the burglary occurred between May 31st and June 6th. Taken were a 90-degree drill motor, a 90-degree high speed drill motor, a 90-degree nut runner, a 90-degree large nut runner, a rivet gun, and other assorted tools. A padlock was cut off to gain entry into the unit. Loss is placed at $2,200.

