Royals select first baseman in first round first-year player draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 12, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals have selected Nick Pratto, a left-handed hitting first baseman from Huntington Beach High School (Calif.), with their top selection in the First-Year Player Draft, 14th overall in the first round.

Pratto, 18, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, hit .318 with seven home runs and 19 RBI as a senior. He was rated as the Best High School Hitter in the Draft, according to Baseball America.