Pair of earthquakes reported in north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A pair of small earthquakes shook Kansas Monday morning.

The first quake hit just at 6:18 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.8 and was centered approximately 5 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the USGS.

A second quake measuring 3.1 was centered approximately 7 miles southeast of Mankato.

These are the 9th quakes reported in Kansas this month.

The USGS reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.