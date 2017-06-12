Nex -Tech Wireless scammed out of phones

A man using a stolen identity scams a wireless company out of phones claiming to open an account for a business.

On June 4th, a man who said he was Cody Beard from Wichita opened a business account with Nex-Tech Wireless at the Central Mall. The man was able to obtain 5-Apple iPhone 7 Plus phones valued at $4,200.

The case was reported to police on June 9th after the man called trying to get an additional 19 phones. Wichita Police are investigating an identity theft case using the name of the Wichita man used to set up the account.