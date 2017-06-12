Man arrested for hitting a police officer

Captain Paul Forrester said two officers went to 917 N. 13th #35 to arrest a 17-year-old male on a warrant. A male opened a door on the trailer home, then slammed the door shut. Two males left the trailer from a back door and ran from the area.
John W. Nelson did return and while talking with the officers, struck a female officer twice in the head, before the other officer tased him. Nelson reportedly told the officer he would have killed her, if he had a baseball bat. The suspect officers were looking for was not apprehended. The officer that was hit had her sunglasses damaged. She did not require medical treatment.
Nelson was taken to jail on requested charges including interference with a law enforcement officer, aiding escape, battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal threats, and damage to property.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Real cops would have shot this guy dead after he hit her.
Just Say Know! (the original) says
And then, hopefully, they would have been promptly arrested and charged with murder!
Eric says
Sure thing. You been watching too many movies dude. I guess if it was your relative, A daighter, wife, brother, uncle, kid, Best friend. It would havebeen ok to “shoot them dead”: