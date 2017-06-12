Man arrested for hitting a police officer

A 41-year-old Salina man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly hit a police officer trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Captain Paul Forrester said two officers went to 917 N. 13th #35 to arrest a 17-year-old male on a warrant. A male opened a door on the trailer home, then slammed the door shut. Two males left the trailer from a back door and ran from the area.

John W. Nelson did return and while talking with the officers, struck a female officer twice in the head, before the other officer tased him. Nelson reportedly told the officer he would have killed her, if he had a baseball bat. The suspect officers were looking for was not apprehended. The officer that was hit had her sunglasses damaged. She did not require medical treatment.

Nelson was taken to jail on requested charges including interference with a law enforcement officer, aiding escape, battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal threats, and damage to property.