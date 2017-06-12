Former Kan. high school coach sentenced for phone sexting

BARTON COUNTY — A former Kansas high school coach was sentenced Monday in a case of phone sexting.

Todd E. Kaiser, 54, was placed on probation for 36 months with an underlying sentence of 32 months of confinement. He was ordered to register as a sexual offender, and is subject to lifetime post-release supervision if he is confined for a violation of his probation.

Kaiser was also advised that he could not possess firearms as a result of his conviction.

In April, Kaiser pleaded no contest to sexual exploitation of a child after a nude picture of a minor was found on his cell phone.

Kaiser was employed by USD 428 as Eisenhower Elementary School’s Physical Education instructor. Kaiser also served as the head coach for the Great Bend High School cross country and track and field teams.