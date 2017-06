Saline County Rural Fire District #3 believes a Ford Bi-directional tractor was the source of a fire that destroyed the tractor and the shed it was in early Saturday morning in northwest Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said Joe Armstrong arrived at the shed in the 8400 block of West Stimmel Road about 8a.m. Saturday morning and discovered the fire.

Both the tractor and shed considered at total loss. Loss is estimated at $100,000.