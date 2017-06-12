DATELINE: Sterling

NAME: Eleanor S. Mark

AGE: 102 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: June 10, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Presbyterian Manor, Sterling

DATE OF BIRTH: October 13, 1914

PLACE OF BIRTH: Sterling, Kansas

PARENTS: Harvey Austin and Laura Emma Livingston Nearhood

RESIDENCE: Longtime Sterling area resident

OCCUPATION: Dinner Cook for the Sterling Cafe

EDUCATION: Graduated Sterling High School with the class of 1933

MEMBERSHIPS: Member of Calvary Baptist Church, Sterling; attended Faith Bible Church, Lyons; Silver Threads and served many years as Treasurer for the Friendship Meals; served on the Lyons Friendship Meals Council ; Alternate for Rice County Council on Aging Board; Red Hatter member

DATE OF MARRIAGE: December 5, 1933

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Pratt, Kansas

SPOUSE: Marvin Dale Mark

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: December 12, 1984

SURVIVORS: daughters, Elva D. Rump, Inman, Bonnie Minix, Lyons; six grandchildren;

eight great-grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: daughter, Samma J. Carter; 7 Siblings; a grandchild; a great-grandchild

SERVICES: 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church, Sterling

OFFICIATING: Rev. Dale Jordan

BURIAL: 9:00 A.M., Wednesday June 14, 2017 at Sterling Community Cemetery

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: Rice County Council on Aging and Calvary Baptist Church in care of the funeral home