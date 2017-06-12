Council Grove – Dulan Russel Washburn, SR., 65 of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Thursday, June8th at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born October 21, 1951, in Council Grove, to Donald C. Washburn, Sr. and Mary G. Hall.

He served in the US Army, from 1969 – 1971, during the Vietnam War, as well as serving in the Army National Guard. Dulan worked in the oil fields and road construction until retiring in 2015, from Schilling Construction in Manhattan. He had a love for fishing and his family.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald C. Washburn, Sr. and brother Donald C. Washburn, Jr.

Dulan is survived by his sons: Chad Washburn, of Kansas City, KS, Dulan R. Washburn, Jr., of Council Grove and Thomas Washburn, of Wilsey; 3 grandsons: Gabriel, Micah and Layne; parents, Mary and Ray Hall, of Council Grove; 5 brothers: Kenneth Washburn and wife Jan, of Elgin, IL, Jose Washburn, of Council Grove, Richard Washburn and wife Cherol, of Rogers, AR, Arnold Hall, Jr. and Jill, of Manteo, NC and George Hall and Melissa of Council Grove; three sisters: Mary Washburn, Tammy Muller and husband Richard and Debbie Hall and Robert all of Council Grove; his pet and companion Baby Boy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Friday June 16th, at the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Home Care & Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502.