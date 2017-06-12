The Salina Post

Driver sought after passenger dies in Kan. train crash

Deadly train crash-photo courtesy KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are looking for a driver who escaped from a car before a deadly train crash in Wichita.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the collision happened Sunday night when the vehicle left a road and became stuck on the railroad tracks. The driver was able to get out of the car as a BNSF train approached, but a 40-year-old passenger was killed in the crash.

Woodrow says the driver left the scene and that police are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.

