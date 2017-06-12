Driver hospitalized after truck rolls on I-70

ELLSWORTH COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Monday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Truck driven by Evan Michael Oltremare, 25, Butler, MO., was westbound on Interstate 70 four miles east of Kansas 232.

The truck traveled into the median, crossed back into the westbound lanes and rolled an unknown amount of times into the ditch.

Oltremare was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

