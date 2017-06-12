Dennis W. Gustafson, age 74, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, KS. He was born March 30, 1943 in Waukegan, IL to Eric & Olga (Petersen) Gustafson.

Dennis grew up & attended high school in California. He came to Kansas in 1972 and moved to Concordia in 1976. He graduated from Beloit Vo-Tech. He served in the US Navy. He married Sue (Pruitt) Cullen on Nov. 12, 1988 in Lindsborg, KS. He was an insurance agent for Famers Union Ins. Co. for 32 years until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed painting & spending time w/ family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Gustafson, Concordia; son, Lenny Bustillos (Jaime), Nampa, ID; daughters, Lori Flippin, Topeka, Sheri Shaffer, San Angelo, TX & Paula Lundblad (David), Salina; brother, Ronnie Gustafson, FL; sisters, Diane Dorsey, Sacramento, CA & Peggy Livengood (Bart), ID; grandchildren, Brad Scott, Shawnee, Jessica Bechard (Darren), Concordia, Bryan Shaffer, San Angelo, TX, Joe Blochlinger (Charmaine), Mobile, AL & Matthew Bustillos, Nampa, ID & great grandchildren, Riley Scott, Paola & Trinity Bechard, Concordia.

He was preceded in death by his parents & sister, JoAnn Reynolds.

It was Dennis’ wishes to be cremated and the family will greet friends from 5-7 pm, Wed., June 14, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Concordia. There will be a private family burial in the Saltville Cemetery, Rural Beloit. The family suggests memorials to the Donor’s Choice in care of the funeral home. For online condolences please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.