Catherine Frances Zorn, 96, passed away June 11, 2017. She was born December 2, 1920, in Ellsworth, to Frank and Lena (Shusky) Zorn.

Catherine was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth. She worked in the laundry department at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth for 33 years. She was also a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society in Ellsworth.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Diane McKinney (Butch) of Ellsworth; son, Gary Zorn of Ellinwood; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-7 p.m. and a rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following in the Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, or Good Samaritan Society, Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.