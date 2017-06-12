Ben Lowe, rural Bazaar, passed away June 11th, 2017 at his rural home in Chase County, Kansas at the age of 79. He was the seventh and youngest child born to Roscoe and Elma Lowe of Allen, Kansas.

Ben was preceded in passing by his parents, two brothers, Jack and George Lowe, and two sisters, Edith Williams and Marilee Bathurst.

Ben is survived by two daughters, Julie (Jerry) Tempelmeyer of Olpe and Bobbi (Dale) Delong of rural Emporia, an estranged son, three granddaughters, one step grandson and two step great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother Jim (Doris) Lowe of Melvern and his twin sister, Bonny Frye, of Yuma, Arizona. A very close niece, Kathy (Brian) Powers of Point Lookout, New York and a close nephew, Ron (Janet) Bathurst of Allen were very special to Ben. Numerous other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews survive their Uncle Ben.

Ben was a big-hearted man who enjoyed fishing and loved his animals. Many people may well remember Ben for his distinctive laugh and happy-go-lucky outlook to living and his great ability to strike up conversations with complete strangers and visit with them at length.

No visitation is planned and no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ben’s name to Hand In Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th Ave, Emporia, Kansas 66801 or the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, 216 W 6th Ave, Emporia, Kansas 66801.